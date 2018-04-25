 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani President: "We are always together with Turkey"

    Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Strengthening of Turkey under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan makes us happy".

    Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has said at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

    "We are pleased with the strengthening of Turkey. I invite my dear brother to visit Azerbaijan after the elections. Let the tradition of the first visit to Turkey and Azerbaijan after elections continue. We are always together", - I. Aliyev said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi