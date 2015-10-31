Azerbaijani President sends letter of condolences to Russian counterpart

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.
Report informs, the letter reads:
"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,
I have deeply deeply saddened by the news of the collapse of the Russian passenger plane Airbus-321, which led to numerous casualties.
“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf I extend my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the whole people of Russia,” the head of state said in his letter.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook