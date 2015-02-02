Azerbaijani President receives Executive Director of American Jewish Committee

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the delegation led by Executive Director of American Jewish Committee David Harris on February 2. Report informs, they expressed satisfaction with the rapid development processes. The establishment of modern infrastructure and new industries, the importance of the work done on the development of non-oil sector were noted.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the development of bilateral relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States and stressed efficient discussions on the importance of enhancing cooperation of the American Jewish Committee Executive Director David Harris and his delegation's visit to the country.