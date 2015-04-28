Azerbaijani President meets with heads of two states

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 28, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev who arrived in Baku to attend the Third Global Forum organized by the International Center of Nizami Ganjavi.

Report informs that President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of the participation of Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliyevin in the Third Global Forum in Baku.

Noting the establishment of a strong partnership between the two countries, President Ilham Aliyev recalled his visit to Bulgaria and a strategic partnership document signed during the visit. The sides exchanged views on prospects for the development of bilateral relations and a number of other issues.

Preident Ilham Aliyev also met with President of the Republic of Macedonia George Ivanov, who arrived in the country to take part in the Third Global Forum organized by the International Centre of Nizami Ganjavi.

During the meeting, it was noted that there are good opportunities for expansion of bilateral relations between the two countries. The parties exchanged views on issues relating to the development of cooperation in energy, investment, joint projects, education and other fields.