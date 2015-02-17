President Ilham Aliyev receives Assistant of US State Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the delegation led by the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Victoria Nuland on February 17. Report informs, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields and highly appreciated US-Azerbaijan cooperation during the meeting.

The issues on energy, security, struggle against terrorism, the prospects for cooperation on Afghanistan, human rights, democratic institutions, holding dialogue in this direction and others were discussed.

In addition, they exchanged views on issues on regulating Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, continuing negotiations, removing tension and providing peace and stability in the region.

