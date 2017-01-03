 Top
    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Myanmar

    'I wish you robust health, success in your activities and the friendly people of Myanmar peace and prosperity'

    Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Htin Kyaw, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

    Report informs, text of the letter says:

    "On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar - Independence Day.

    I wish you robust health, success in your activities and the friendly people of Myanmar peace and prosperity."

