Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit

    Azerbaijani President: Germany is an important partner for us

    Foreign policy
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 12:22
    Azerbaijani President: Germany is an important partner for us

    "Germany is an important partner for us, and we attach great importance to the comprehensive development of our bilateral relations," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his congratulatory letter to President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of October 3 – German Unity Day, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Your visit to Azerbaijan in April gave a fresh impetus to the advancement of our cooperation, which encompasses a broad agenda," President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

    Germany Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Frank-Walter Steinmeier bilateral relations
    Prezident İlham Əliyev: Almaniya bizim üçün vacib tərəfdaş ölkədir
    Ильхам Алиев: Германия является для нас важной страной-партнером

    Latest News

    13:12

    Minister: For healthy competition, important to have at least 2 major players in market

    Other
    13:07

    China-Azerbaijan joint venture starts production of electric buses

    Industry
    13:06

    Proper regulation of natural monopolies key to robust economy – minister

    Business
    13:04

    Azerbaijani gymnast claims bronze at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    13:04

    Ersin Tatar to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    13:01

    Mikayil Jabbarov: Combining regulator and market participant roles creates systemic risks

    Business
    12:53

    State Service issues warning on hacker group Red Wolf

    ICT
    12:48

    Ilham Aliyev shares post about meetings held during his visit to Denmark

    Foreign policy
    12:43

    Shahin Mahmudzada: Azerbaijan's Central Bank to implement system for overseeing greenwashing - INTERVIEW

    Finance
    All News Feed