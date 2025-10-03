Azerbaijani President: Germany is an important partner for us
Foreign policy
- 03 October, 2025
- 12:22
"Germany is an important partner for us, and we attach great importance to the comprehensive development of our bilateral relations," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his congratulatory letter to President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of October 3 – German Unity Day, Report informs via AZERTAC.
"Your visit to Azerbaijan in April gave a fresh impetus to the advancement of our cooperation, which encompasses a broad agenda," President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.
Latest News
13:12
Minister: For healthy competition, important to have at least 2 major players in marketOther
13:07
China-Azerbaijan joint venture starts production of electric busesIndustry
13:06
Proper regulation of natural monopolies key to robust economy – ministerBusiness
13:04
Azerbaijani gymnast claims bronze at 3rd CIS GamesIndividual sports
13:04
Ersin Tatar to visit AzerbaijanForeign policy
13:01
Mikayil Jabbarov: Combining regulator and market participant roles creates systemic risksBusiness
12:53
State Service issues warning on hacker group Red WolfICT
12:48
Ilham Aliyev shares post about meetings held during his visit to DenmarkForeign policy
12:43