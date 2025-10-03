Azerbaijani President: Germany is an important partner for us

"Germany is an important partner for us, and we attach great importance to the comprehensive development of our bilateral relations," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his congratulatory letter to President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of October 3 – German Unity Day, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"Your visit to Azerbaijan in April gave a fresh impetus to the advancement of our cooperation, which encompasses a broad agenda," President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.