    Azerbaijani President expresses condolences to Vladimir Putin

    “I express my sincere condolences to you, the families and friends of the deceased, and to all the people of Russia”

    Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the recent plane crash near Moscow.

    Report informs, the letter of condolences reads:

    "Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

    “I was deeply shocked by the news of a plane crash near Moscow, which resulted in numerous casualties,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter. “On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I express my sincere condolences to you, the families and friends of the deceased, and to all the people of Russia".

