Azerbaijani President expresses condolences to Vladimir Putin

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the recent plane crash near Moscow.

Report informs, the letter of condolences reads:

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

“I was deeply shocked by the news of a plane crash near Moscow, which resulted in numerous casualties,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter. “On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I express my sincere condolences to you, the families and friends of the deceased, and to all the people of Russia".