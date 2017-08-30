Azerbaijani President congratulates Malaysian XV Supreme Leader on national holiday

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Malaysia’s XV Supreme Leader Sultan V Muhammad on the occasion of the national holiday – the Independence Day.

Report informs, the head of state noted that he hoped for the development and expansion of the friendship and cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia in the peoples’ benefits.

The Azerbaijani President wished strong health and happiness to Malaysia’s XV Supreme Leader and peace and prosperity to the friendly Malaysian people.