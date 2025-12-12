Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Azerbaijani PM: Transport arteries across Caspian open new prospects for regional trade

    Foreign policy
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 12:13
    Azerbaijani PM: Transport arteries across Caspian open new prospects for regional trade

    Key transport arteries crossing the Caspian Sea encompass the interests of regional countries and open new prospects for expanding trade and economic relations, Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov stated at the International Peace and Security forum dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's neutrality in Ashgabat.

    "Undoubtedly, the Caspian Sea is a factor that unites our states and plays an important role in the economic life of our countries. Preserving the Caspian as a zone of peace, prosperity, stability, and security enables further expansion of trade, economic and cultural ties, and creates necessary conditions for the development of business and tourism," he said.

    Baş nazir: Xəzərdən keçən nəqliyyat arteriyaları regionda ticarət üçün yeni perspektivlər açır
    Али Асадов: Транспортные коридоры через Каспий создают новые перспективы для торговли в регионе

