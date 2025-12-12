Azerbaijani PM: Transport arteries across Caspian open new prospects for regional trade
Foreign policy
- 12 December, 2025
- 12:13
Key transport arteries crossing the Caspian Sea encompass the interests of regional countries and open new prospects for expanding trade and economic relations, Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov stated at the International Peace and Security forum dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's neutrality in Ashgabat.
"Undoubtedly, the Caspian Sea is a factor that unites our states and plays an important role in the economic life of our countries. Preserving the Caspian as a zone of peace, prosperity, stability, and security enables further expansion of trade, economic and cultural ties, and creates necessary conditions for the development of business and tourism," he said.
Latest News
13:20
Turkish Defense Ministry commemorates Heydar AliyevForeign policy
13:19
Azerbaijan's population exceeds 10 million as of November 2025Social security
13:16
Azerbaijan nearly doubled direct investment in Georgia in nine monthsFinance
13:10
Uzbekistan to declare 2027 Year of Preventive Diplomacy in NAMRegion
13:09
Kazakhstan proposes creation of specialized UN water agencyRegion
13:07
Ambassador highlights Heydar Aliyev's role in shaping Türkiye–Azerbaijan relationsDomestic policy
13:04
Barcelona sends explosive report to UEFA after Frankfurt fans' destruction of Camp NouFootball
13:00
Belarusian Embassy shares post on occasion of Heydar Aliyev's Remembrance DayForeign policy
12:58