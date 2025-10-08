Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Azerbaijani PM to attend Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi

    Foreign policy
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 14:50
    Azerbaijani PM to attend Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi

    Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov will attend the official opening ceremony of the Silk Road Forum to be held in Tbilisi, according to Georgia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, Report informs.

    In addition, Asadov is scheduled to meet with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

    The fifth edition of the forum will take place on October 22–23.

    Bringing together nearly 2,000 participants, the event has become an international platform for high-level dialogue aimed at fostering multilateral cooperation among governments, international organizations, and the business community.

    The forum will host senior political figures, representatives from the business sector and international organizations, prime ministers and deputy prime ministers from regional countries, as well as executives from leading global companies and international financial institutions.

    Azərbaycanın Baş naziri Tbilisidə "İpək Yolu" forumunda iştirak edəcək
    Премьер Азербайджана примет участие в форуме "Шелковый путь" в Тбилиси

