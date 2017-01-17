Azerbaijani Parliament hosts working group on Azerbaijan-Iran inter-parliamentary relations

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) hosted meeting of the members of working group on Azerbaijan-Iran inter-parliamentary relations.

Report informs, member of the working group on Azerbaijan-Iran inter-parliamentary relations, Aydin Mirzazade said.

Further strengthening of friendly relations between parliaments of two countries was discussed in the meeting.

Notably, previous meeting took place a week before in the parliament of Islamic Republic of Iran.