Azerbaijani Parliament hosts working group on Azerbaijan-Iran inter-parliamentary relations

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) hosted meeting of the members of working group on Azerbaijan-Iran inter-parliamentary relations.
Report informs, member of the working group on Azerbaijan-Iran inter-parliamentary relations, Aydin Mirzazade said.
Further strengthening of friendly relations between parliaments of two countries was discussed in the meeting.
Notably, previous meeting took place a week before in the parliament of Islamic Republic of Iran.
İlkin PirəliNews Author
Share in Facebook