 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani Parliament hosts working group on Azerbaijan-Iran inter-parliamentary relations

    Further strengthening of friendly relations between parliaments of two countries discussed

    Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) hosted meeting of the members of working group on Azerbaijan-Iran inter-parliamentary relations.

    Report informs, member of the working group on Azerbaijan-Iran inter-parliamentary relations, Aydin Mirzazade said.

    Further strengthening of friendly relations between parliaments of two countries was discussed in the meeting.

    Notably, previous meeting took place a week before in the parliament of Islamic Republic of Iran.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi