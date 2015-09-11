Azerbaijani minister of economy and industry protests against biased resolution of European Parliament

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ The resolution of the European Parliament, adopted September 10, is the next provocative step by anti-Azerbaijan forces, said Shahin Mustafayev, Azerbaijani minister of economy and industry, chairman of the Azerbaijani State Commission for Cooperation with the EU.

Report informs, he made the remarks at the meeting with the head of the EU representative office to Azerbaijan, Malena Mard, the Ministry of Economy and Industry of Azerbaijan said.

During the meeting, the minister stressed that, unfortunately, there are cases that create serious obstacles to cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU.

Saying the resolution, adopted by the European Parliament, is another provocative step of anti-Azerbaijani forces, Mustafayev noted that this biased step by the European Parliament won’t remain unanswered.

The meeting touched upon the relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, the development of industry, the industrial quarters, non-oil exports, the prospects for regional development and agriculture, and holding of the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum in 2016.

Mustafayev noted that despite the negative processes taking place in the world, there is a sustainable development in Azerbaijan.

Mard, for her part, highlighted the EU’s interest in developing relations with Azerbaijan, and said the joint projects correspond to the directions of the country’s development.

She also promised to convey the stance on the mentioned resolution to the attention of the European Commission.