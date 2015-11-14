Azerbaijani MFA: We condemn heinous terror acts perpetrated in Paris

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan in strongest terms condemns the heinous terror acts perpetrated in Paris that caused many deaths and injuries".

Report informs, the statement of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs in regard with the terrorist attacks in Paris on November 13, declares.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives at these terror acts and reiterate our solidarity with the People of France. We also wish for a speedy recovery to the wounded. The Republic of Azerbaijan, as a country suffering from terrorism, condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and firmly supports the efforts of the international community in the fight against terrorism", the statement reads.