Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Belgian capital of Brussels hosts the EU conference on Afghanistan.

Report informs, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova and President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani will deliver speech at the opening of the conference.

Notably, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is also attending the conference.