    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister to visit Russia next week

    Elmar Mammadyarov will visit Moscow

    Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will pay an official visit to Moscow next week.

    Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

    According to her, the visit will be held on March 6-7 at the invitation of Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov: "The visit will be held on the eve of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which is celebrated on April 4".

