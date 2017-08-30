 Top
    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister leaves for Hungary tomorrow

    Elmar Mammadyarov to attend meeting of Visegrad Group and EP Foreign Ministers© Report

    Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will travel to Hungary on August 31.

    Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, E. Mammadyarov will attend a meeting of the Visegrad Group (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary) and Eastern Partnership Foreign Ministers in Budapest.

    Elmar Mammadyarov’s speech and a number of bilateral meetings are scheduled at the event.

