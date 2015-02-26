Azerbaijani FM receives EU Special Representative for Human Rights

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the delegation led by the EU Special Representative for Human Rights Stavros Lambrinidis. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said to Report that the sides exchanged views on the political, economic, energy and the cooperation in the field of human rights between Azerbaijan and the EU.

Stavros Lambrinidis said that the traditions of tolerance and multiculturalism in Azerbaijan and its attitude to the terrorist incidents committed in France were highly praised.