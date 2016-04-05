Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets his Turkish counterpart in Iran

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in the Iranian city of Ramsar.

Report informs, during the meeting the parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as a number of current regional issues, situation on the line of contact in the zone of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Notably, E.Mammadyarov attends the IV trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran in Ramsar.