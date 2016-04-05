 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets his Turkish counterpart in Iran

    During the meeting the parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, situation on the contact line

    Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in the Iranian city of Ramsar.

    Report informs, during the meeting the parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as a number of current regional issues, situation on the line of contact in the zone of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Notably, E.Mammadyarov attends the IV trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran in Ramsar.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi