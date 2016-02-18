 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Azerbaijani FM: We condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations

    Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his condolences to the Turkish nation due to the terrorist attack in Ankara

    Baku. 18 Febuary. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his condolences to the Turkish people due to the terrorist attack in Ankara, which resulted in numerous casualties. 

    Report informs, Azerbaijani FM stated at a joint press conference Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu who had arrived in Baku Thursday.

    "Our position is open and clear. We condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We bring our condolences to the families of the victims and wish soon recovery to the injured", Mammadyarov said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi