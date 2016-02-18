​Azerbaijani FM: We condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations

Baku. 18 Febuary. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his condolences to the Turkish people due to the terrorist attack in Ankara, which resulted in numerous casualties.

Report informs, Azerbaijani FM stated at a joint press conference Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu who had arrived in Baku Thursday.

"Our position is open and clear. We condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We bring our condolences to the families of the victims and wish soon recovery to the injured", Mammadyarov said.