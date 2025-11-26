Azerbaijani FM visits St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican
Foreign policy
- 26 November, 2025
- 09:26
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has visited St. Peter's Basilica as part of his official visit to the Vatican, Report informs.
"As part of my official visit to the Vatican, I had the opportunity to visit the Vatican Museums and St. Peter's Basilica. I was also briefed on the ongoing restoration efforts in St. Peter's Basilica supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation - an important contribution to safeguarding world cultural and spiritual heritage," he wrote on X.
Latest News
11:26
ADB to help Azerbaijan prepare projects for development of smart energy, digital infrastructureFinance
11:20
Volume of BTC oil transportation via Türkiye drops over 6%Energy
11:19
Cuban president meets senior official of New Azerbaijan PartyForeign policy
11:04
Gold prices rise on expectations of US Federal Reserve monetary easingFinance
10:48
Photo
International seminar in Baku focuses on AI in cybersecurityForeign policy
10:26
Azerbaijan invites Mexico to participate in WUF13 at high level - EXCLUSIVEForeign policy
10:26
Baku Security Forum Declaration published as document of UN General Assembly and Security CouncilIncident
10:12
Video
UEFA Champions League: Qarabag goalkeeper's three saves ranked among the bestFootball
10:07