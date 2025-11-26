Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Azerbaijani FM visits St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican

    Foreign policy
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 09:26
    Azerbaijani FM visits St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has visited St. Peter's Basilica as part of his official visit to the Vatican, Report informs.

    "As part of my official visit to the Vatican, I had the opportunity to visit the Vatican Museums and St. Peter's Basilica. I was also briefed on the ongoing restoration efforts in St. Peter's Basilica supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation - an important contribution to safeguarding world cultural and spiritual heritage," he wrote on X.

    Ceyhun Bayramov Vatikanda Müqəddəs Pyotr Bazilikası ilə tanış olub
    Джейхун Байрамов посетил Собор Святого Петра в Ватикане

