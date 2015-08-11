Azerbaijani FM: Thorbjorn Jagland's statement serves to politicization of criminal case

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland's statement on the death of journalist Rasim Aliyev.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev said to Report that the Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland's statement on the death of journalist Rasim Aliyev, does not suit with the substance of the criminal case, it serves to the politicization the case: "Rasim Aliyev's journalistic activity was not noted correctly either.

Unfortunately, deliberately politicizing every single criminal case by some circles in Azerbaijan became usual."

Foreign Ministry spokesman said that law enforcement agencies continue the necessary investigation measures on the criminal case on the death of the journalist Rasim Aliyev. The offenders will be punished by a court decision: "The protection of the rights and interests of citizens, the rule of law, the provision of fundamental rights and freedoms, including freedom of the media are the highest priority tasks for the state.

There is a close dialogue between the state institutions and civil society and one can see it in the discussion of important issues including human rights. Though the representatives of the Council of Europe take part at the meeting characterizing such dialogues, being the Secretary General of the Council of Europe unaware of that is surprising.

We urge the CoE and all other circles to stay away from attempts to politicize the tragedy that caused the death of Rasim Aliyev."