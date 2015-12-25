Azerbaijani FM: Terrorism dangerous not only for specific regions, but whole world

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Terrorism is dangerous not only for specific regions, but for the whole world."

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said in an interview with a number of Azerbaijani mass media, including Report News Agency, at the end of 2015.

According to him, terrorism is a real threat to peace and stability, "There is also no attachment to the religion of terrorism.

Minister also stressed that Azerbaijan, as a country that has faced terror, supports efforts of the international community to combat terrorism.

E.Mammadyarov said that terrorism in many cases associated with occupational separatism:"The terrorist acts committed on the territory of our state, organization ASALA and other Armenian terrorist organizations created by special services of Armenia are a clear demonstration of the fact."

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister noted that the prevention of terrorism must be to promote dialogue and respect between religions and peoples. In this regard, he stressed the efforts of Azerbaijan in the process of intercultural and interreligious dialogue.