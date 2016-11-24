Azerbaijani FM: Strategic partnership agreement will contribute to Azerbaijan-EU cooperation

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with the delegation led by Polish Deputy Foreign Minister, Marek Ziółkowski.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the meeting they exchanged views on the ways of development of cooperation and issues on the agenda between Azerbaijan and Poland.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov mentioned that Poland is an important partner for Azerbaijan and added that our country remains interested in expansion of bilateral relations.

Marek Ziółkowski presented an invitation letter of Vitold Vashikovskiy, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland addressed to his Azerbaijani counterpart on the official visit to Poland. Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov accepted the invitation.

Informing about the decision of European Union Council to give a mandate to the EU Commission to launch negotiations with the Republic of Azerbaijan on Strategic Partnership Agreement, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his conviction that this agreement will provide an important basis for the comprehensive development of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU.

Touching upon the transport projects launched with Azerbaijan’s initiative and participation, in particular the economic benefits of East-West and North-South corridors Elmar Mammadyarov noted the importance of these routes in expanding the economic and trade relations among countries which located along the corridor.

During the meeting they commended the activity of the Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Poland and discussed the issues of implementation of common projects and investments as well as continuing the high level visits between the two countries.