Azerbaijani FM: Resolution on so-called "Armenian genocide" adopted in European Parliament is a good sample of double standards

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The resolution on so-called "Armenian genocide" adopted in European Parliament is unsubstantiated, biased and non-serious and a good example of double standards ." Report informs that the head of the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Hikmet Hajiyev said it.

He noted that the decision on the so-called "Armenian genocide" adopted on April 15 is baseless: "The resolution promoted by several political circles under the influence of Armenia and the Armenian lobby in the European Parliament and in general, using the expression of "Armenian genocide " are the falsification of history and attempts to interpret it for political purposes.

The circles claiming the Human rights "activist" role could not find the courage to express themselves on bloody massacres committed the Armenian Dashnaks in March 1918 in Baku and other cities, Armenian occupation and aggression against Azerbaijan, the bloody ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis in Armenia, the historical lands and occupied territories of Azerbaijan and Khojaly tragedy in the European Parliament.

The resolution on the Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan adopted in the European Parliament at the end of the 80s was one of the steps that later contributed to Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan, death of ten thousands of Azerbaijanis and more than one million refugees and internally displaced persons. The resolution of the European Parliament dated to 15 April, 2015, contributes to increasing the tensions in the region by supporting the unfounded claims of Armenia."

MFA spokesman said that the acknowledgement of political, legal and moral responsibility for the terrible criminal actions against the Azerbaijani people by Armenia that claims "Armenian genocide" on the basis of historical forgery, its putting an end to occupation and aggression against Azerbaijan and territorial claims against neighboring countries would contribute to peace and stability in the region and the rescue of Armenia from its deplorable situation.