    Azerbaijani FM embarks on visit to Vatican and Italy

    Foreign policy
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 18:08
    Azerbaijani FM embarks on visit to Vatican and Italy

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has embarked on an official visit to the Holy See and Italy, Report informs, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

    As part of his visit scheduled for November 25-27, Bayramov is expected to hold meetings with foreign ministers and other high-ranking officials in the Vatican and Italy, deliver a speech at a think tank, and attend other events.

    Ceyhun Bayramov Vatikan və İtaliyaya yola düşüb
    Глава МИД Азербайджана проведет встречи в Ватикане и Италии

