Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine monitors investigation of criminal cases on two murdered Azerbaijanis

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine monitors the investigation of a criminal case filed on the two murdered Azerbaijanis, Report was told by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev.

He noted that the Azerbaijani embassy to the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the General Prosecutor's Office in connection with two criminal cases: "The Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine monitor the investigation of criminal cases initiated by law enforcement bodies of Ukraine on the facts of the murder on 25 June 2015 in the village Podlenivka, Uryupinsky District, Kherson region of Ukraine citizen of Azerbaijan Republic Vugar Nurushov, born September 4, 1976, and the murder on August 17 of this year in Kherson Ukrainian citizen Ilham Tagiyev, born in 1956 in Julfa region of Azerbaijan. "- Hajiyev said.