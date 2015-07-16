 Top
    Azerbaijani citizen was evacuated from Yemen

    Two planes of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry evacuated 118 citizens of Russia and the CIS countries

    Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani citizen was evacuated from Yemen with the plane of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

    Report informs referring to Russian media.

    Two planes of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations evacuated 118 citizens of this country and other CIS countries, who wanted to leave the conflict zone, from Yemen to Moscow's Domodedovo airport last night. The aircrafts have evacuated the people from Russia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Ukraine, Moldova, Ethiopia and one Azerbaijani citizen.

    During the flight, passengers were accompanied by "Centrospas" medical group physicians and psychologists Emergency Psychological Aid Center of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

