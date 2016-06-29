Azerbaijani and Turkish Presidents had a telephone conversation

President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan stands by Turkey

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on June 29.

Report informs referring to the press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I.Aliyev has offered his condolences to Turkish President, relatives of victims and the Turkish people in connection with huge death toll as a result of triple terrorist attacks in Istanbul's Atatürk Airport on June 28.

President Ilham Aliyev strongly condemned dirty crimes of terrorists and stated that Azerbaijan as always stands by Turkey in these hard days.

In turn, Turkish President thanked for attention and condolence.