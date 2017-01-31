Azerbaijani Ambassador met with Iran’s Senior Parliamentarian

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Iran’s Senior Parliamentarian Alaeddin Boroujerdi held talks with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Tehran Bunyad Huseynov on Monday.

Report informs citing the Mehr, during the meeting Alaeddin Boroujerdi, Chairman of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy, noted the proper ground for boosting all-out cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan regarding the deep-rooted ties of the two countries.

“Bilateral ties of Tehran and Baku parliaments and governments enjoys high level and should be used for further development of cooperation,” he said.

Bunyad Huseynov, Azeri envoy, for his part, expressed his condolence and sympathy to the Iranian nation and government on death of a number of firefighters in Plasco building collapse.

Huseynov announced that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev would visit Iran in near future in a bid to boost ties.