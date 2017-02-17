Azerbaijani ambassador extends condolences amid major terrorist attack in Pakistan

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizade expressed his condolences over the terrorist attack in the Pakistani city Sehvan.

Report informs, Ali Alizade condemned in strongest terms the bloody terror act perpetrated in the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan, Sindh, Pakistan, which caused for many deaths and injuries.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families, dear ones of those who died and the brotherly people of Pakistan, and wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery”, Ambassador posted on his Twitter account.

Notably, 72 people dead, 150 injured in the suicide bombing at the Sufi shrine. ISIS has taken responsibility for the attack.