Azerbaijan to submit to the UN voluntary national review on implementation of sustainable development goals

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ High-level political forum on sustainable development has started at the UN Headquarters, New York.

Report informs, participants of the event will assess results of the implementation of the tasks aimed at eradicating poverty and hunger, improving the health and well-being of the population, ensuring gender equality, promoting industrialization, protecting the seas and developing partnerships.

At press conference, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Wu Hongbo said that following the results of the forum, it is planned to adopt a joint ministerial declaration on this issue.

During the forum, from 17 to 19 July, 44 States will submit voluntary national reviews on the implementation of the sustainable development goals. Azerbaijan, Belarus and Tajikistan are among them.

The political forum is held under the aegis of the Economic and Social Council. Wu Hongbo said that among its participants - more than 70 ministers from around the world, as well as 2,400 representatives of the civil society.

Notably, 17 sustainable development goals for the period until 2030 were unanimously adopted by all 193 UN member states during the summit in September 2015.