Azerbaijan, Vietnam discuss ways of developing judicial cooperation

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan`s minister of justice Fikrat Mammadov has met deputy head of Vietnamese Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform Le Thi Thu Ba to explore ways of developing the bilateral judicial cooperation.

Report informs, Mr Mammadov noted dynamic development of relations between the two countries. He recalled Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev`s visit to Vietnam, and Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh`s visit to Azerbaijan. The minister said the reciprocal visits of the heads of state played a profound role in strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries.

He highlighted reforms in Azerbaijan`s judicial system.

Ms Thu Ba noted Vietnam`s interest in expanding its relationship with Azerbaijan in a variety of fields, including judicial one.

She hailed Azerbaijan`s supporting Vietnam in its struggle for independence, and also stressed national leader Heydar Aliyev`s assistance in increasing professional skills of oil workers, lawyers and soldiers.

Mr Mammadov also informed the Vietnamese delegation about the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, saying it resulted in the occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijan`s lands and emergence of more than a million refugees and IDPs.

Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to Vietnam Anar Imanov was present at the meeting.