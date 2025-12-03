Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan ink joint action plan on emergency situations

The Ministries of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have signed a Joint Action Plan for 2026-2027, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The document was inked by Azerbaijan's Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov, and Minister of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan, Major General Botir Kudratkhodjaev.

The signing ceremony took place during the meeting between the ministers, on the margins of the 26th International Conference of Heads of Firefighting and Rescue Services of the member countries of the International Sports Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers in Baku.

Kamaladdin Heydarov emphasized that the deep-rooted bilateral relations had reached the level of strategic partnership and alliance thanks to the wise and far-sighted policy based on the existing mutual trust between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Highlighting the rapidly developing cooperation between the emergency ministries of both countries, Kamaladdin Heydarov noted that the joint action plan would boost expertise sharing, and raise the relations to a qualitatively new level.

Botir Kudratkhodjaev expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for the excellent organization of the 26th International Conference of Heads of Firefighting and Rescue Services. He praised the current level of relations between the two ministries within the framework of Azerbaijan-Uzbek ties, which are defined by a strategic partnership and alliance. He also highlighted the importance of enhancing the cooperation between the emergency ministries of the two countries in ensuring the security of the population and territories of both countries.

The meeting also addressed other issues of mutual concern.