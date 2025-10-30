Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan agree to strengthen their strategic partnership

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov during a working visit to Uzbekistan, Report informs.

The meeting took place in the Uzbek capital of Samarkand.

Saidov called the meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart "sincere and constructive."

"Our talks confirmed the close ties of friendship, mutual respect, and trust between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan – two peoples united by a common history, language, and values," Saidov noted.

At the meeting, they exchanged views on further expanding cooperation in trade, transport, energy, education, and cultural exchange. The parties also agreed to continue strengthening their strategic partnership and allied relations for the benefit of their fraternal peoples.

Jeyhun Bayramov departed for a working visit to Uzbekistan the day before. During his visit, the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry will attend and address the 43rd session of the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and will also hold a number of high-level bilateral meetings.