Azerbaijan, UAE to establish subcommittees to boost strategic partnership

Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to create subcommittees covering five key sectors as part of their comprehensive strategic partnership, the UAE Foreign Ministry said following the first committee meeting in Abu Dhabi on November 28.

According to Report, the subcommittees will cover politics and diplomacy, economic cooperation, defense and law enforcement, humanitarian cooperation (education, culture, and advanced technologies), as well as energy cooperation and sustainable development.

The UAE Foreign Ministry noted that the convening of the Strategic Committee "highlighted the depth of the bilateral partnership and shared strategic vision," confirming Baku and Abu Dhabi"s readiness to strengthen engagement in priority areas through a specialized institutional platform.

The meeting was chaired by UAE Minister of State Saeed Al Hajeri and Azerbaijan"s Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev. Senior representatives of government bodies from both countries also participated.

According to Saeed Al Hajeri, meetings of this level reflect the rapidly developing ties between the two states and represent an important step toward strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the parties discussed mechanisms for implementing the five-year roadmap and reviewed a number of joint priority projects.

It was also decided at the meeting to hold the next Committee session in Baku, emphasizing the parties" commitment to further deepening dialogue.

The committee was established in accordance with the Joint Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the UAE, signed on September 16, 2025.