Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia Summit scheduled for next year

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ There is an idea to hold the summit of the three countries, Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia next year.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stated after the meeting with his Turkish and Georgian counterparts, without specifying, where the summit could take place.

He also said that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations of the three countries.

According to E. Mammadyarov, during the tripartite meeting, the ministers discussed current political and economic issues.

"The project of the Southern Gas Corridor is actively continuing. All three countries are participating in it", the Azerbaijani diplomat said.

He stressed that the sides also discussed the implementation of transport corridor projects, including Baku-Tbilisi-Kars.

"We hope that the Georgian section of this corridor will be completed in October", the Azerbaijani FM added.

The ministers also discussed the implementation of the Project Trans-Eurasian Information Super Highway (TASIM).