Missing persons issue is a global matter, ICMP chief says

Addressing cases of missing persons is not the responsibility of one country but a global issue, said Kathryne Bomberger, Director-General of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP), at a panel session held as part of the 4th International Conference on Missing Persons within the Baku Dialogue, Report informs.

According to her, the impact of climate change and conflicts around the world is also increasing.

"Today, there are more than 70,000 missing migrants in Europe, and of course, the Western Hemisphere is also affected. There are people who go missing as a result of natural disasters. Global warming is also one of the causes. There are also victims of enforced disappearances. Increasingly, during wars and conflicts, a large proportion of those who go missing are civilians and combatants," Bomberger said.

She stressed that global warming is another cause of people going missing.

"Migration and discrimination are also among these causes. We want to restore the rights of families of missing persons. Families of missing people have the right to know the truth, the right to justice and the right to compensation. They need to learn where their missing loved ones are. Therefore, we must establish the facts and put an end to uncertainty. We must strengthen the rule of law, increase trust in institutions, support justice and accountability, and contribute to reconciliation," she said.

The ICMP chief added that Azerbaijan should be commended for bringing together representatives from numerous countries at such a high level to address the issue, noting that it is not a problem or responsibility of one country, but a global matter.