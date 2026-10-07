Trump believes conflict in Ukraine nearing its end

US President Donald Trump believes that the conflict in Ukraine is nearing its end, Report informs.

"Believe it or not, does not look like it, but it [peace] is actually getting closer," the US leader said, addressing his supporters in Baltimore, Maryland.

"We haven't ended Russia-Ukraine yet. I'm working on that one. That one I thought would be the easiest one for me. But we've ended eight wars, and that's going to happen too, pretty soon," Trump added.

The head of the White House also touched upon the situation with Iran. The United States does not need Iranian oil, Trump said.

He claimed that the Strait of Hormuz is currently fully controlled by the US Navy. "In other words, the Hormuz Strait belongs to the United States Navy and the United States of America: that's where it belongs, and that's where it is right now," Trump asserted. "With all of that being said, we don't need their oil, others need their oil, and they need it badly," the US leader said. "But we're getting it out, and we're getting it out at record levels," he added.

In addition, the US president stressed that Washington intends to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Trump believes this objective has already effectively been achieved. "That will never happen. That will never happen. That's already fait accompli," the president declared.