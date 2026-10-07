Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Religious figures can play key role in finding missing persons, Chishti says

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 15:45
    Religious figures can play key role in finding missing persons, Chishti says

    Religious figures can play an important role in efforts to find missing persons, said former UK Member of Parliament and former Minister at the UK Foreign Office Rehman Chishti at a panel session held as part of the 4th International Conference on Missing Persons within the Baku Dialogue, Report informs.

    He praised the Azerbaijani government's efforts to keep the issue of missing persons on the international agenda and to demonstrate leadership in this area globally.

    "From my experience during a visit to Karabakh last year, I know that 1.5 million mines have been laid in the area. The Azerbaijani government's efforts with partners from different countries to address the mine issue face a major challenge. This, in turn, also affects the ability to identify missing persons," Chishti said.

    According to Chishti, the world is in a more dangerous situation than ever before in recent decades.

    "According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, there are 130 armed conflicts worldwide, while 60 countries are affected by wars," he said.

    He believes religious figures can play an important role in the search for missing persons.

    "According to research, 75-76% of the approximately 8.3 billion people on Earth consider themselves members of one religion or another. Therefore, religious leaders around the world can play an important role in bringing people together for the common good," Chishti said.

    Rehman Chishti Missing persons
    Rəhman Çişti: Din xadimləri itkin düşmüş şəxslərin axtarışında mühüm rol oynaya bilər
    Экс-министр Британии отметил лидерство Азербайджана в решении проблемы без вести пропавших
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:09

    Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countries

    Other countries
    23:55

    Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight decline

    ICT
    23:38

    Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airports

    Other countries
    23:17

    Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    22:54

    Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseload

    Domestic policy
    22:54

    Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loans

    Finance
    22:37

    Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to market

    Domestic policy
    22:36

    Prisoners in Azerbaijan begin certified vocational training

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed