Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to Vladimir Putin

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 15:58
    Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to Vladimir Putin

    On October 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

    According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev congratulated President Vladimir Putin on his birthday, wishing him robust health, a long life, and new successes in his state activities.

    The Russian President expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the congratulations and attention.

    During the telephone conversation, the heads of state hailed the development of Azerbaijani-Russian relations and exchanged views on prospects for cooperation between the two countries in various areas.

    Ilham Aliyev Vladimir Putin Azerbaijan-Russia relations
    İlham Əliyev ad günü münasibətilə Vladimir Putinə zəng edib
    Ильхам Алиев позвонил Владимиру Путину по случаю дня его рождения
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    00:09

    Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countries

    Other countries
    23:55

    Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight decline

    ICT
    23:38

    Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airports

    Other countries
    23:17

    Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    22:54

    Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseload

    Domestic policy
    22:54

    Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loans

    Finance
    22:37

    Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to market

    Domestic policy
    22:36

    Prisoners in Azerbaijan begin certified vocational training

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed