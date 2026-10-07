Envoy: 400 Azerbaijanis studying in Lithuania

Currently, 400 Azerbaijanis are studying in Lithuania, Ambassador of Lithuania to Baku Kestutis Vaskelevicius said at a briefing dedicated to the Study in Europe education fair, Report informs.

According to the ambassador, more than 16,000 foreign students study in educational institutions in Lithuania, and this number continues to grow.

"Education has become one of the central elements of transformation, as over the past three decades it has helped us significantly transform our economy. Now we plan to expand cooperation in areas such as innovative solutions, laser technologies, and FinTech. We would also like to share this experience with Azerbaijan - through student exchanges, cooperation between universities, interaction of state structures, international cooperation, and exchange of experience," he said.

The ambassador also noted that Lithuanian universities are already cooperating with Azerbaijani higher education institutions.