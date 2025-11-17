Azerbaijan to present its urban planning model at WUF13 in 2026

Azerbaijan will present its urban planning model at the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in the country next year, Anar Guliyev, chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture and National Coordinator of WUF13, told journalists, Report informs.

He noted that Azerbaijan has proposed holding a high-level summit for the first time as part of the forum.

"Our main goal is to organize a high-level event. We also proposed holding a broader ministerial meeting. Unlike previous forums, the event will last six days instead of five. We are placing particular emphasis on the active participation of city leaders," he emphasized.