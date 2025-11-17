Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijan to present its urban planning model at WUF13 in 2026

    Foreign policy
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 13:49
    Azerbaijan will present its urban planning model at the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in the country next year, Anar Guliyev, chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture and National Coordinator of WUF13, told journalists, Report informs.

    He noted that Azerbaijan has proposed holding a high-level summit for the first time as part of the forum.

    "Our main goal is to organize a high-level event. We also proposed holding a broader ministerial meeting. Unlike previous forums, the event will last six days instead of five. We are placing particular emphasis on the active participation of city leaders," he emphasized.

    Azərbaycan gələn il Ümumdünya Şəhərsalma Forumunda öz modelini təqdim edəcək
    Азербайджан представит свою модель градостроительства на WUF13 в 2026 году

