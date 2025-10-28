Azerbaijan signs UN convention against cybercrime

A signing ceremony for the United Nations Convention on Countering Cybercrime took place in Hanoi, Vietnam, on October 25–26.

Report informs that the event brought together UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Vietnamese President Luong Cuong, heads of state delegations, representatives of international organizations, and experts.

Under the decree of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan was represented by the head of the State Security Service, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev, who signed the convention on behalf of the country.

Azerbaijan's early signing of the document highlights its commitment to international cooperation in combating cybercrime and ensuring global cybersecurity.

The convention aims to strengthen legal cooperation among states, prevent the misuse of information and communication technologies, and regulate mechanisms for collecting and presenting electronic evidence at the international level.

In total, 72 countries signed the convention during the ceremony.