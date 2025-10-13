Azerbaijan shows leadership at Turkic States Summit, says Turkish diplomat

Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    13 October, 2025
    The 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) confirmed Azerbaijan's leadership role within the organization, Turkish diplomat Metin Kilic told Report.

    Kilic, a representative of Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and board member of the Ankara City Council on Diplomacy, highlighted Azerbaijan's strategic importance as a transit hub from Central Asia to Anatolia.

    "The significance of the Zangazur Corridor is undeniable. At the summit, the importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route-also known as the Middle Corridor-stretching from China to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, and from there to Azerbaijan and Türkiye, was clearly emphasized," he said.

    He also praised Azerbaijan's balanced approach to regional and global affairs, stating:

    "Azerbaijan supports peace but also gives special attention to security and defense. These are signs of its independent policy in the region."

    Kilic underscored the growing cooperation among Turkic states across several sectors, including joint military exercises and initiatives in cybersecurity, as noted by Kazakhstan during the summit.

    "Such collaboration and the signing of collective agreements in these areas are of great strategic importance," he added.

    The 12th OTS Summit was held on October 7 in Gabala, Azerbaijan, bringing together the leaders of member states to discuss regional connectivity, security, and integration.

    Türkiyə XİN-in nümayəndəsi: Azərbaycan TDT-yə liderlik edir
    Представитель МИД Турции: Азербайджан лидирует в ОТГ

