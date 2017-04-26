Azerbaijan's trade representatives abroad will be given diplomatic passports and ranks

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Trade representatives of Azerbaijan in foreign embassies and consulates are given the rank of extraordinary and plenipotentiary diplomatic envoy of the second class.

Report informs, it was proposed to amend Article 9 (rules for the granting of diplomatic ranks) of the Law "On Diplomatic Service".

According to the law, the rank of ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary and the ranks of the extraordinary and plenipotentiary diplomatic envoy of the first and second class are given in accordance with paragraph 24 of Art. 109 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

In addition, amendments to the law "On Passports" are proposed. The draft proposes to issue diplomatic passports to sales representatives in embassies and consulates of Azerbaijan operating abroad.

The changes were proposed in order to implement the presidential decree of January 26, 2017 "On the appointment of trade representatives in embassies and consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan operating abroad."

The project will be discussed at the upcoming plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) on May 2.