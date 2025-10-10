Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Azerbaijan's progress in achieving SDGs highlighted at UNGA session

    Foreign policy
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 09:49
    Azerbaijan's progress in achieving SDGs highlighted at UNGA session

    Participants in the Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Issues) of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly have been briefed on Azerbaijan's socioeconomic development efforts, including progress toward achieving the SDGs, Report informs.

    Shahriyar Hajiyev, first secretary of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN, noted that Azerbaijan regularly conducts activities aimed at improving the well-being of citizens, their social protection, and their living standards.

    "The Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socioeconomic Development program, approved by the President of Azerbaijan, envisages comprehensive measures in line with established national priorities. By submitting its fourth Voluntary National Review in 2024, Azerbaijan provided comprehensive information on its national commitments from 2021 to 2024, demonstrating progress toward achieving the SDGs outlined in the 2030 Agenda," Hajiyev emphasized.

    He reminded that, as a result of socioeconomic policies implemented over the past decade, the monthly minimum wage in Azerbaijan has increased by 3.3 times, and the minimum pension by 2.4 times.

    The diplomat also spoke about the progress Azerbaijan has made in post-conflict rehabilitation and reconstruction.

    "The government's priorities in this process are mine clearance, infrastructure development, economic and social recovery, and environmental sustainability. Recognizing the urgent need for mine action, encompassing mine clearance, explosive hazard risk education, and victim support, Azerbaijan has adopted national SDG 18, dedicated to mine action. Unfortunately, the number of mine victims in Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period has reached 409, which requires increased accountability and adequate international assistance in this area," Shahriyar Hajiyev added.

    United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the UN
    Photo
    BMT-nin komitə iclasında Azərbaycanın sosial-iqtisadi sahədəki uğurlarından bəhs edilib
    На сессии Генассамблеи ООН рассказали о прогрессе Азербайджана в достижении ЦУР

    Latest News

    10:10

    One-on-one meeting between Presidents of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan held in Dushanbe

    Foreign policy
    10:07

    Ilham Aliyev arrives at Palace of Nations in Dushanbe to participate in meeting of CIS Council of Heads of State

    Foreign policy
    09:56

    Pakistan military kills 30 militants involved in attack that killed 11 soldiers

    Other countries
    09:49

    Azerbaijan's progress in achieving SDGs highlighted at UNGA session

    Foreign policy
    09:48

    Price of Azerbaijani oil drops by over 1%

    Energy
    09:44

    2026 World Cup: Azerbaijan national team to face France today in Paris

    Football
    09:30

    Nobel Peace Prize winner to be announced today

    Other countries
    09:25

    CBA currency exchange rates (10.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:22

    Senate advances 2026 defense bill after weeks of delay as shutdown drags on

    Other countries
    All News Feed