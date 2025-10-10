Azerbaijan's progress in achieving SDGs highlighted at UNGA session

Participants in the Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Issues) of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly have been briefed on Azerbaijan's socioeconomic development efforts, including progress toward achieving the SDGs, Report informs.

Shahriyar Hajiyev, first secretary of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN, noted that Azerbaijan regularly conducts activities aimed at improving the well-being of citizens, their social protection, and their living standards.

"The Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socioeconomic Development program, approved by the President of Azerbaijan, envisages comprehensive measures in line with established national priorities. By submitting its fourth Voluntary National Review in 2024, Azerbaijan provided comprehensive information on its national commitments from 2021 to 2024, demonstrating progress toward achieving the SDGs outlined in the 2030 Agenda," Hajiyev emphasized.

He reminded that, as a result of socioeconomic policies implemented over the past decade, the monthly minimum wage in Azerbaijan has increased by 3.3 times, and the minimum pension by 2.4 times.

The diplomat also spoke about the progress Azerbaijan has made in post-conflict rehabilitation and reconstruction.

"The government's priorities in this process are mine clearance, infrastructure development, economic and social recovery, and environmental sustainability. Recognizing the urgent need for mine action, encompassing mine clearance, explosive hazard risk education, and victim support, Azerbaijan has adopted national SDG 18, dedicated to mine action. Unfortunately, the number of mine victims in Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period has reached 409, which requires increased accountability and adequate international assistance in this area," Shahriyar Hajiyev added.