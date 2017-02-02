 Top
    Azerbaijani President's Assistant for Public and Political Affairs meets King of Saudi Arabia

    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President's Assistant for Public and Political Affairs has met King of Saudi Arabia, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

    Report informs referring to AZERTAC, Ali Hasanov conveyed greetings of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

    The Presidential Assistant praised relations between the two friendly and fraternal countries.

    King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud thanked for the greetings of President Ilham Aliyev and asked the Assistant to communicate his greetings to the head of state of Azerbaijan.

    Presidential Assistant Ali Hasanov thanked King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Minister of Information and Culture Adel Al Toraifi for the invitation.

