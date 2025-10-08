Azerbaijan's permanent rep speaks at UN on Baku's counter-terrorism initiatives

Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Tofig Musayev, has addressed the meeting "Measures to Eliminate International Terrorism" of the Sixth Committee of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly, Report informs.

The ambassador spoke about Azerbaijan's contribution to global efforts to combat international terrorism, as well as initiatives and the importance of international cooperation in this area.

"Azerbaijan has actively joined global anti-terrorism efforts and attaches great importance to strengthening international cooperation. We believe that the fight against terrorism is only possible through joint efforts," the diplomat said.

He briefed member state delegates on the Baku Security Forum, established in 2023, and its activities. He noted that the forum brings together representatives of security and intelligence agencies from various regions of the world, facilitating the exchange of experience and cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

"The Baku Security Forum has already become an important platform for international cooperation. Representatives from various countries gather at the event to exchange views on strengthening coordination in the fight against terrorism," Musayev emphasized.

According to him, Azerbaijan has been the target of attacks by externally sponsored terrorism for many years, and parts of its territory, under occupation, served as a "gray zone" for the presence and activities of infiltrated terrorist, mercenary, and other armed groups, as well as for illegal trade, uncontrolled arms trafficking, and resource exploitation.

The diplomat emphasized the inadmissibility of amnesty for terrorists and the importance of combating radicalism and extremism motivated by hatred through education and dialogue.

"Cases of impunity for terrorists are unacceptable. We should strengthen the education of young people in the spirit of peace, tolerance, and mutual understanding in order to build a lasting immunity against radicalization," Musayev said.

He added that Azerbaijan will continue to combat all forms of international terrorism, including efforts to bring criminals to justice and further develop international legal mechanisms and cooperation.