Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World

    Azerbaijan's permanent rep speaks at UN on Baku's counter-terrorism initiatives

    Foreign policy
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 08:42
    Azerbaijan's permanent rep speaks at UN on Baku's counter-terrorism initiatives

    Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Tofig Musayev, has addressed the meeting "Measures to Eliminate International Terrorism" of the Sixth Committee of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly, Report informs.

    The ambassador spoke about Azerbaijan's contribution to global efforts to combat international terrorism, as well as initiatives and the importance of international cooperation in this area.

    "Azerbaijan has actively joined global anti-terrorism efforts and attaches great importance to strengthening international cooperation. We believe that the fight against terrorism is only possible through joint efforts," the diplomat said.

    He briefed member state delegates on the Baku Security Forum, established in 2023, and its activities. He noted that the forum brings together representatives of security and intelligence agencies from various regions of the world, facilitating the exchange of experience and cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

    "The Baku Security Forum has already become an important platform for international cooperation. Representatives from various countries gather at the event to exchange views on strengthening coordination in the fight against terrorism," Musayev emphasized.

    According to him, Azerbaijan has been the target of attacks by externally sponsored terrorism for many years, and parts of its territory, under occupation, served as a "gray zone" for the presence and activities of infiltrated terrorist, mercenary, and other armed groups, as well as for illegal trade, uncontrolled arms trafficking, and resource exploitation.

    The diplomat emphasized the inadmissibility of amnesty for terrorists and the importance of combating radicalism and extremism motivated by hatred through education and dialogue.

    "Cases of impunity for terrorists are unacceptable. We should strengthen the education of young people in the spirit of peace, tolerance, and mutual understanding in order to build a lasting immunity against radicalization," Musayev said.

    He added that Azerbaijan will continue to combat all forms of international terrorism, including efforts to bring criminals to justice and further develop international legal mechanisms and cooperation.

    Tofig Musayev UN General Assembly terrorism
    BMT-də Azərbaycanın antiterror təşəbbüsləri təqdim olunub
    Постпред Азербайджана рассказал в ООН об инициативах Баку по борьбе с терроризмом

    Latest News

    09:26

    Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes off coast of Vanuatu

    Other countries
    09:18

    Pentagon's Hegseth okays US Navy next-generation fighter, sources say

    Other countries
    09:18

    Expert: Azerbaijani manat's fixed exchange rate creates stability for textile production

    Industry
    09:04

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (08.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:03

    Entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan received 610 investment incentive documents

    Business
    08:59

    Azerbaijan shortlisted to host World Bank-IMF meeting in 2029

    Finance
    08:56

    SIAR: About 5% of hired workers in Azerbaijan employed in textile, clothing industry

    Industry
    08:52

    Azerbaijan working to exempt Islamic financial transactions from VAT

    Finance
    08:48

    III CIS Games: Final winners to be determined today, closing ceremony to be held in Azerbaijan's Ganja

    Individual sports
    All News Feed