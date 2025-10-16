Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Foreign policy
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 09:16
    Azerbaijan's key role in strengthening peace, stability discussed in Germany

    The German Parliamentary Society has discussed Azerbaijan's key role in strengthening peace and stability, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Engaging discussion today at the German Parliamentary Society with distinguished reps of the German Government, Bundestag, think tanks, and leading media. We discussed Azerbaijan"s pivotal role in fostering peace, stability, and connectivity amid evolving regional and global dynamics," reads the post.

    Almaniyada Azərbaycanın sülh və sabitliyin möhkəmlənməsində mühüm rolu müzakirə olunub
    Photo
    В ФРГ обсудили ключевую роль Азербайджана в укреплении мира и стабильности

